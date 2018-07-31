Lancaster man faces up to 100 years in prison. Cops say he had a stash of child porn

A Lancaster man has been charged with sex crimes against minors after police found child porn videos in his possession, police said.

Christopher Lynn Parkman, 28, remains jailed under a $30,000 bond after his arrest on 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, police and jail records from the Lancaster County Sheriff’s office show.

Each count, if convicted, carries up to 10 years in prison, South Carolina law shows.

Investigators from the sheriff’s office in Lancaster along with detectives from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office found 10 videos on Parkman’s electronics, according to arrest warrants in the case.

South Carolina law describes third degree sexual exploitation of a minor as “material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaging in sexual activity or appearing in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”

Parkman’s arrest is the fourth in the past month by Lancaster Sheriff’s Office detectives who are working as part of an Internet Crimes Against Children task force, records show. Recent cases have involved pictures, videos, and porn sent over social media.

More than 4,500 police agencies around South Carolina and the country have detectives working as part of the Internet Crimes Against Children group that targets offenders involved in sex crimes against children or that involve child victims, according to the attorney general’s office.