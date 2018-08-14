The job was helping disabled clients shop. Cops say the York Co. aide helped herself

A former aide to disabled clients in York County is accused of stealing grocery money from at least four clients, police said.

Kylie Nicole Davis, 22, was charged Monday with exploitation of a vulnerable adult after an investigation by financial crimes officers led by Det. Chris Price of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Police were called in late July by officials with the York County Board of Disabilities and Special Needs after the fraud was found against residents living in a special needs home in Rock Hill. Officials with the county’s special needs assistance program told officers employees take the clients to the grocery store once a week where the clients use debit cards.

Officials told police several transactions on the cards that were not on shopping trips were found, and Davis had access to the debit cards.

The police investigation found at least four clients who had cards scammed and hundreds of dollars was taken, according to police.

Davis no longer works for the disability board, police said. Davis quit her job between the time of the theft and her arrest, police said.