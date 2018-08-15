York County thieves steal one church van and try for a second, police say

Police in York County are searching for suspects after a church van was stolen and a second church van was targeted.

Both incidents happened around 2 a.m. Aug. 8. Deputies believe the cases are related, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office posted on Facebook and York County Crimestoppers seeking the public’s help.

A 13-passenger van was stolen from Calvary Baptist Church on Griggs Road on Aug. 8, Faris said.

The van has the words “Safety Van” on the sides, church officials told police. The license plate is SC AGI440 and the van is white with a blue stripe, police and church officials said.

A second church van at Clover Church of God on Filbert Highway near Clover, South Carolina, was broken into and the steering column dismantled but the van was not stolen.

A back window on the van was broken for the suspects to gain entry, police said.

Church surveillance video provided to police showed two suspects in a truck enter the parking lot. One suspect went into the church van while a second person appeared to be the lookout, police said.