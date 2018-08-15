Surveillance footage shows suspects attempt to steal van from Clover church
York County Sheriff's Department is looking for suspects who stole a car from Calvary Baptist Church in Clover, SC. Suspects then attempted to steal a church van from Clover Church of God on Filbert Hwy.
Christian McCall pleaded guilty to killing a York County police officer and wounding three other officers in a January ambush. His lawyer says his actions were in response to being "under the influence of alcohol and fear," not mental illness.
Four York County law enforcement officials were shot and injured responding to a domestic violence call late Monday. York County Sheriff's Office spokesman Trent Faris did not release the conditions and identities of the officers Tuesday morning.
Melvin Fourney, 70, is on trial on a charge of murder in Chester County, South Carolina after prosecutors and his own lawyer say Fourney stabbed Leonard “Buster” Hayes in the heart with a steak knife. Prosecutors say it is murder, but Fourney’s lawyer said Fourney “couldn’t take any more” from Hayes.
Samuel Wilson Sr., who has spent most of adult life in prison for dealing drugs and trying to hire a hit man to kill two Rock Hill, South Carolina police officers, was sentenced to 45 months in prison for ill treatment of animals after dogs were f
The York County Sheriff’s Office is searching for suspects in three recent armed robberies, using surveillance video from the incidents. Investigators are working to see if the three cases are connected. They are a Dec. 13 robbery at a Waffle Hous
A Rock Hill man injured in a Thanksgiving Day armed standoff with police was released from the hospital and arrested Thursday night. Jacob Dean Patterson, 30, of 515 Hutchinson St., was been denied bond in a Friday hearing and is charged with five
The lawyer for a man charged with murder in the August shooting death of a Lancaster 17-year-old said it was an accidental shooting in court Thursday. The attorney argued the suspects' car was shot at first. But prosecutors say there is no verific
The victim in a Lancaster County murder allegedly by a convicted drug dealer was confirmed Thursday as the brother of the county’s police drug unit supervisor, forcing the case to be handled by the attorney general’s office instead of local prosec
Angela Blackwell, 28, described by her lawyer as legally mentally retarded, was sentenced to five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to inflicting great bodily injury on a child in the death of her 4-day old son whom she put in a refri
Bond was denied for a 19-year-old facing murder and attempted armed robbery charges in the October shooting death of a 26-year-old Rock Hill man. Johnte Kaheem Williams, 19, was arrested Tuesday afternoon during a car stop on Patriot Parkway. Wil
Police in Lancaster have charged Matthew James Alman, 49, with the murder of his wife, Mildred Arnold, 58, after she was found dead in her home Sunday. Arnold’s daughter, April Moseley, said she and her younger sister found their mother's body an
In this file video, police were called around 9 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 after a pickup truck hit a car and a building at Mallard Pointe Apartments, in the 2300 block of Eden Terrace, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. Off