Middle school teacher arrested after kissing, touching student, SC deputies say

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

August 17, 2018 03:41 PM

A Lexington County teacher was arrested after deputies say she kissed a former student she was in an alleged relationship with, according to a statement from the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Samantha Lynne Knopsnyder, 26, of Lexington, was a teacher at Sandhills Middle School when she allegedly inappropriately touched a student between March and July 2017, according to the statement.

Knopsnyder was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to the statement. She turned herself in to authorities Friday, where she was subsequently arrested.

The investigation is ongoing.

Knopsnyder is being held at the Lexington County Detention Center while she awaits a bond hearing.

