SC man beat dog with 2-by-4 in front of wife and child, police say

A Lexington County man is charged with a felony after beating a dog with a two-by-four in front of his wife and small child inside their home, police say.
Police obtained graphic footage of the violent beating and charged Mark Anothony Rice, 26, of South Congaree with ill treatment toward animals. The crime is a felony that could result in five years of imprisonment, officers say.
In the video a man says to a dog, “You remember this don’t you?” as he comes toward the animal with the wooden board.
The dog can be heard crying and whimpering in the video as the man strikes the dog multiple times.
“You go out there every time and play [expletive] games, what do you think’s going to happen with me?” the man yells at the dog when he finishes the attack.
“After receiving the video our officers took the appropriate steps in tracking down Mr. Rice and, with the help of the Sheriff’s Department, took him into custody,” Lexington County Animal Control Director Roy Mefford said in a news release. “Animal abuse is not tolerated in this County.”
The dog, a Cane Corso, is alive and was taken in for medical examination, according to a Lexington County official. Lexington County Animal Shelter is housing the dog, Mefford said. Another two dogs and a cat were seized from the home and will also undergo medical examinations and stay at the animal shelter.
South Congaree Police Department also allege that Rice threatened his wife. The police charged Rice with second-degree criminal domestic violence as well. Rice is also charged with unlawful conduct towards a child for allegedly bludgeoning the dog in the presence of the child, according to South Congaree Police Chief Josh Shumpert.
Rice was being held at Lexington County Detention Center on $30,000 bond. He is no longer listed as being held.
