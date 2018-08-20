2 teens arrested in York County car break-ins at apartments

Two juveniles are being held by authorities after a rash of break-ins Sunday night and Monday morning at apartment complexes in northern York County, police said.

The names and ages of the teens has not been released. The specific charges are pending, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Multiple people reported vehicles being rummaged through at The Commons and the Willows apartments, near the intersection of U.S. 21 and Gold Hill Road north of Fort Mill, Faris said.

Several victims had items stolen, Faris said.

SIGN UP

The two complexes are next to each other.

There were so many reports of overnight break-ins at both complexes that the sheriff’s office used Twitter to ask anyone who owned a vehicle that was tampered with overnight to call deputies and file a report.

“We have returned some items that were taken from cars to several victims, but we have recovered other things we believe were stolen,” Faris said.

Details have not been released about how the two teens were caught.

The incidents were being handled Monday morning as dozens of students who are residents of the complexes prepared to board school buses for the first day of school in Fort Mill.