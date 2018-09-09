Chester police looking for suspect in connection to Saturday shooting

Police are looking for a 28-year-old man in connection with a shooting in Chester Saturday.

Around 10 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at 184 Ligon Street in Chester, according to the Chester Police Department. Police found a man with a gunshot wound in his lower abdomen.





Emergency medical services took the man to Piedmont Medical Center.

Officers are looking for Daterrio Bowler in connection to the shooting.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chester Police Department tip line at 803-377-2100 or 1-800-CRIMESTOPPERS.