Video shows Rock Hill teen crime spree of beatings, armed robberies, officials say

A Rock Hill teen will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to an armed 2017 crime spree that included armed robberies and beatings, including one caught on cell phone video, according to prosecutors and court records.

Jaden Nahshon Dantzler, 19, pleaded guilty to four armed violent assaults that happened in September 2017, said Blaine Pleming, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Dantzler will be sentenced Oct. 1.

The crimes started Sept. 18. 2017, when Dantzler beat a 47-year-old woman unconscious with a black handgun at Paces River Apartments.

The incident was captured on a cell phone video by another person who turned the video over to police, Pleming said.

The three other incidents happened five days later, within minutes of each other, Pleming said.

Dantzler pistol-whipped and robbed a 48-year-old man outside Cici’s Pizza on Cherry Road, Pleming said. The victim had been waiting to pick up his daughter from work when Danztler knocked on a car window and asked to use the man’s phone, then robbed and beat the man.

Danztler robbed another man at gunpoint on Cedar Grove Lane near the pizza place, then beat the man unconscious with the gun, Pleming said.

Daltzler then went to the Walmart on Dave Lyle Boulevard, where he was captured on videotape trying to sell a cell phone from one of his victims, Pleming said.

At the store, Dantzler threatened to shoot another victim after demanding that person’s wallet, Pleming said.

Dantzler, who pleaded guilty Friday, remains in the York County jail without bond pending sentencing.