‘Condolences’: Killer of Rock Hill teen at Facebook feud fight apologizes in court

A Rock Hill man, who killed a high school student when a crowd gathered during a fight over Facebook postings, apologized in court Thursday morning before being sentenced to 16 years in prison.

Demetric Houze, 26, pleaded guilty Oct. 29 to voluntary manslaughter in the June 2017 shooting death of Quantavious Torbit.

Houze initially had been charged with murder and could have faced up to life in prison.





“I say my condolences to the family and my girlfriend for having to raise my kids by herself,” Houze said in court.

SIGN UP

Houze has two children, court testimony showed.

Houze’s lawyer, 16th Circuit Assistant Public Defender Melissa Inzerillo, said the Facebook feud turned violent and many people at the incident had guns.

“This is what happens when guns are brought to a fistfight,” Inzerillo said.

Inzerillo called Torbit’s death “tragic.”

Houze did not mean to kill Torbit and had no “ill will” toward Torbit, Inzerillo said..

The incident started with a dispute over a Facebook posting between Torbit’s twin sister and another teenage girl, said prosecutors Marina Hamilton and Jennifer Colton.

Houze was at a picnic at another part of the Arcade-Victoria Park when a fight started, Colton said.

“A crowd gathered to watch the young ladies in the altercation,” Colton said. “Mr. Houze, while observing the fight, pulled out a pistol and shot the victim.”





Torbit, 17, was shot three times in the melee, Colton said. He was not armed and did not fire any weapons, prosecutors said after court.

SHARE COPY LINK At least one persson is dead, and a second is injured, in a shooting Sunday night in the Hagins Fewell neighborhood. The incident happened around the Arcade-Victoria Park and a Rock Hill police substation. Police said a 17-year-old died and the wo

“The victim tried to keep the gun play from happening,” Hamilton said.

Colton and Hamilton said after court that the plea deal was made to give closure to the victim’s family and ensure the shooter would go to prison.

Torbit’s cousin Tanya Crockett, speaking for the family in court, said Houze will have to deal with the “senseless act” for the rest of his life.





“Mr. Houze will never be able to escape the fact that he murdered Quantavious Maurice Torbit,” Crockett said in court.