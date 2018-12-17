Rock Hill dad abused boy, threatened to ‘blow up’ York County deputy, police say

A Rock Hill man threatened to “blow up” a York County deputy after being arrested for child abuse, police said.

Kendrick Michael Archer, 36, is charged with unlawful abuse of a child and threatening the life of a public official, according to Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Archer is accused of hitting his son, 3, according to a sheriff’s office incident report.

The child told officers that Archer hit him, police said. Officers also found bruises and other marks on the child after responding to the Sumner Creek Court home on Friday, the report stated.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

An aunt of the child reported that she had turned on an Amazon Echo listening device and heard screaming through the device before she called police.

Archer was not at the home when police arrived, deputies said. Officers circled the area looking for Archer, the report stated.

Officers returned later, after Archer came back to the house, deputies said.

When Archer was arrested, he told the officer taking him to jail that he would blow the officer up when Archer goes to court, according to the report.

Archer had been arrested in South Carolina in late November on a charge of damage to property, police and jail records show. He was released Dec. 3 on a $300 bond for that charge.

Archer remains in custody on the new charges under a $10,000 bond, York County jail records show.