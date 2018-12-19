Fort Mill woman going to federal prison for having stolen gun in parking lot fight

A Fort Mill woman has been sentenced to federal prison because she had a stolen weapon during a fight in a shopping center parking lot.

Shiquisa Monique Watts, 27, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 27 months in prison followed by three years of probation, said Assistant U.S. Attorney for South Carolina Stacey Haynes.

Watts is barred from having a gun because of previous drug convictions.

Watts, known as “Quisha,” was involved in the fracas at a Walmart parking lot in September 2016, according to Fort Mill Police Department officers and federal prosecutors. Watts was later found at her home in Fort Mill where a stolen .38 caliber Ruger handgun was seized, officials said.

Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Watts admitted she had the gun during the fight. Officers then traced the gun and found it had been reported stolen.

Watts is barred by federal law from having weapons or ammunition because she is a felon, Haynes said. Watts has previous South Carolina convictions in York County from 2012 for distribution of marijuana and distribution of marijuana near a park, court records show.

Watts also has a previous York County conviction from 2016 for illegal possession of a pistol, court records show.