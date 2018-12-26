Crime

Man shot at nightclub in Chester on Christmas morning, deputy says

By Andrew Dys

December 26, 2018 02:55 PM

Chester, SC

A man was shot Christmas morning at a nightclub in Chester County, according to the Sheriff’s office.

The incident happened around 3 a.m. Tuesday at a club near the intersection of Saluda Road and J.A Cochran Bypass, said Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff’s office chief deputy.

“As of right now the incident remains under investigation by our detectives,” Sprouse said.

The victim was taken to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte for treatment, Sprouse said. The extent of the man’s injuries was unclear.

Police have not released the name or age of the victim, but confirmed that the person shot was a male.

No other people were reported to be hurt, Sprouse said.

No arrests have been made in the case.

