Muddy getaway foiled: Brothers charged in New Year’s Eve Rock Hill mob beating

A pair of Rock Hill brothers were arrested for a mob beating of a man on New Year’s Eve.

The arrest came after officers who responded to the holiday assault found both suspects with muddy shoes and clothes after they ran through nearby woods in the getaway, police said.

Shaquille Lamont Mathis, 25, and Latroy Kyree Mathis, 26, are each charged with assault by a mob causing bodily injury and conspiracy.

Police are seeking other suspects, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

Shaquille and Latroy Mathis were identified by the victim, Bollinger said.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Booker Washington Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday where the victim’s brother told officers a group of at least four men had attacked another man. Police were told the assailants then fled through trees nearby.

Officers had seen several men running along Booker Washington Street and Crawford Road.

Shaquille Mathis told officers he had mud on his shoes, pants and shirt because he had been walking nearby trails.

Latroy Mathis was later found walking on Crawford Road with muddy shoes and clothes, police said. Police found cars that both brothers had been operating near the crime scene, according to an incident report.





Shaquille Mathis is on probation from a November guilty plea for drug possession, court records show. A six-month jail sentence for that crime was suspended in lieu of Mathis receiving drug treatment, court records show. He also has a previous conviction for obstructing justice, according to court records.

Latroy Mathis has previous convictions for shooting into a dwelling, weapons and domestic violence, according to court records.

Both are being held at the York County jail under $175,000 bonds.