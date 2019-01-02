York County pair caught after being seen on video smashing an ATM, police say

Alert Rock Hill officers at an ATM break-in on New Years’ Day arrested two York County men who were captured on video and seen live during the crime, police said..

The suspects smashed the ATM machine, but they didn’t get any money, police said. They were caught in the getaway car before they got out of the parking lot, police said.

Stephen Cole Brehm, 20; and Brandon Owen Elliott, 18; each are charged with safecracking, possession of burglary tools and criminal conspiracy, according to police and jail records.

Police were called around 2:50 a.m. Tuesday by Wells Fargo to the automatic teller machine kiosk on East Main Street, in the Belleview Square shopping center, police said.

Wells Fargo officials had watched live video of the break-in of the ATM and alerted police.

Officers arrived and set up a perimeter near the ATM.

The first officer on scene, Jerry Sanders, saw a red Pontiac Firebird trying to leave the shopping center parking lot and detained both Elliott and Brehm, who were inside the car, said Rock Hill Police Department Capt. Mark Bollinger.

The car’s occupants, Brehm and Elliott, matched the video description from the ATM, Bollinger said.

Brehm, the driver, wore a bandana covering his face during the attempted heist, police said. Clothing and other characteristics matched both men, Bollinger said.

“The officers was able to quickly handle what was found at the scene, and take both of the people into custody,” Bollinger said.

Police found burglary tools in the car, Bollinger said.