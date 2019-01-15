Out of prison two months, felon caught in Rock Hill gun robbery, cops say

A second suspect on probation after a recent prison release has been arrested in a Rock Hill armed robbery, police said.

Dontavion Qua’Mek White, 22, was caught by officers who had warrants for his arrest in a Jan. 9 attack on a man on Lucky Court in Rock Hill, police said. White was released from prison in November, police said.

White was considered armed and dangerous by police after detectives received arrest warrants for him last week. White turned himself in to police Monday, said Det. Ryan Thomas of the Rock Hill Police Department.

White is charged with armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent felony.

He is also charged by South Carolina probation officials for violating terms of his release from prison, jail records show.

White was sentenced to 10 years in a South Carolina prison in 2014 for his role in a Rock Hill drug killing. He was convicted in 2014 of accessory to murder after the fact and conspiracy to buy marijuana in connection to a 2014 shooting death of a man on Cedar Grove Lane, according to prosecutors and court records.





Robert Da’Quan Johnson, 23, whom federal prosecutors said is a documented gang member, was arrested Thursday for his role in the same Jan. 9 Rock Hill armed robbery.

Johnson was on federal probation following his release last year from a 27-month prison sentence after a conviction for charges of gun and ammunition possession by a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Johnson also has a 2014 felony conviction in York County, court records show.

Both White and Johnson are being held without bond at the York County jail.

Check back for updates.