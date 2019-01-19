SC mother charged after her child was shot by a 12-year-old sibling, police say

An Upstate woman was arrested and charged with a crime after one of her children shot a sibling, police said.
WYFF reports that Leslie Fletcher DeKalb, 31, of Greer, SC is charged with three counts of unlawful neglect of a child after her 10-year-old child was shot by a 12-year-old brother, according to police.
On Friday, the 12-year-old boy found the gun in the family’s house and unintentionally shot his sibling, Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office told WYFF. The police were called to the house around 3 p.m.
While police ruled the shooting an accident, they arrested DeKalb and charged her with child neglect because investigators found that she left her three children — the two involved in the shooting and another 6-year-old — alone over night and throughout the day, according to the GCSO.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Investigators also said they found marijuana inside the house.
The child who was shot was rushed to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Flood said. DeKalb was not at the house during the time of the shooting.
She received a $30,000 bond. As of Saturday afternoon, she still remained in jail, according to Greenville County Detention Center records.
Comments