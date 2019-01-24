Student charged after sex tape made at Rock Hill school seen on Snapchat, police say

A student at a high school in Rock Hill has been arrested after secretly making a video of him having sex with a female student on the campus, police said.

Julius Renard Nichols, 17, was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and aggravated voyeurism, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Both charges are felonies under South Carolina law. Nichols is charged as an adult, Bollinger said. Nichols could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted of both charges.

The Herald is not naming the victim because she is a minor, and because she is the victim of a sexual crime.





Digital Access for only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Police were alerted Friday at South Pointe High School that a video of the sexual activity had been circulated on Snapchat.

Snapchat is a social media platform and multi-media messaging app that allows sharing of photos, videos and other media items. It has over 180 million users, according to its website.

The victim told police she was unaware that a video had been taken, according to the incident report.





The incident took place inside the school in December, police said.

Police were able to download a copy of the video as evidence. Detectives started working the case, and later identified Nichols and arrested him, Bollinger said.

Attempts to reach the Rock Hill school district about Nichols’ status as a student were unsuccessful.

First-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is defined under state law as someone who: “uses, employs, induces, coerces, encourages, or facilitates a minor to engage in or assist others to engage in sexual activity or appear in a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation for a live performance or for the purpose of producing material that contains a visual representation depicting this activity or a state of sexually explicit nudity when a reasonable person would infer the purpose is sexual stimulation.”





Aggravated voyeurism is described in South Carolina law as someone who, “knowingly sells or distributes any photograph, audio recording, video recording, digital electronic file, or film of another person.”

Nichols was released from the York County jail after posting a $14,000 bond, according to sheriff’s office officials.