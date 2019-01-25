Security guard at Lancaster hospital sexually assaulted sleeping patient, police say

A former security guard, working at a Lancaster hospital, is charged with sexually assaulting a sleeping female patient, police said.

Dontrail Campbell, 21, of Lancaster, was arrested Jan. 11 on a charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, said Chief Scott Grant of the Lancaster Police Department.

The arrest came after Campbell illegally touched a patient at Springs Memorial Hospital on Jan. 8, Grant said.

Campbell was a security guard working for a contract company named Allied Universal at the time, Grant said.

“The suspect was assigned to watch the victim,” Grant said.

The victim awoke as the assault was happening, police said. The victim was in the hospital for an evaluation, Grant said.

The arrest warrant against Campbell states that, “On the night of this incident Campbell was assigned as a security guard tasked with overseeing the safety of the victim.”

Campbell admitted to the sexual battery when questioned by police after the incident was reported, according to Grant and the arrest warrant.





Campbell was released from the Lancaster County jail on $10,000 bond, court records show.





Criminal sexual conduct in the third degree in South Carolina is a felony that carries up to 10 years in prison for a conviction, state law shows.

Page Vaughan, CEO of Springs Memorial Hospital, told The Herald on Friday that the hospital has taken steps to handle the incident . He said Allied Universal still is contracted with the hospital.

Vaughan referred other questions to a statement issued to media outlets including the outlet that first reported the assault and arrest, in a statement to The Herald Friday afternoon.

That statement says, “The safety of our patients is our highest responsibility. We are cooperating fully with law enforcement in their investigation.”

Allied Universal issued a statement to The Herald Friday saying that it fired Campbell and Allied’s site supervisor at the hospital.

“We deeply regret the incident that occurred at Springs Memorial Hospital, as it in no way reflects the professionalism that we expect of all Allied Universal personnel,” the statement said. “As such, we have terminated the security officer for his actions in this situation as well as the site supervisor for not following proper company protocols. Our team will undergo additional training to help ensure that we uphold our standards of serving the Springs memorial Hospital community with care and professionalism.”

Allied Universal has more than 200,000 security employees at more than 42,000 sites in North America, according to its Web site.