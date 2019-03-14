Chester teen in jail for shooting now charged in Rock Hill pizza delivery robbery

Rock Hill police had a whodunit for weeks after armed thieves stole pizzas and money from a delivery driver, but did not steal the car because it was a stick shift.

The case is now partly solved, police say.

A 15-year-old boy, charged with shooting another teen in Chester last week, was charged Thursday with the Feb. 19 armed robbery of the Rock Hill pizza driver, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of the Rock Hill Police Department. The boy also is charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

He also is facing attempted murder and weapons charges for the March 6 shooting of a 16-year-old at the intersection of Starnes and Floyd streets in Chester. The shooting victim survived the mid-afternoon attack in a residential intersection.





Because the suspect is 15 years old, police have not released his name. But the name could be released if the 6th Circuit Solicitor’s Office in Chester decide to prosecute him as an adult for the Chester shooting.

He was arrested March 12 after a foot chase by gang and violent crime cops, along with special South Carolina agents, police said. During the chase, the teen threw down a gun that police recovered, Bollinger said. That arrest was made in conjunction with the Chester Police Department and South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division agents.

Police have not commented on whether the Chester shooting March 6, the Rock Hill armed robbery and the shooting death of two men in Rock Hill on Feb. 26 are related or have connections to gangs. A 16-year-old boy from Rock Hill is charged in the double killing.

In the Feb. 19 armed robbery, several suspects robbed the driver of $80 in cash and $85.99 worth of pizzas. When the Papa John’s driver stopped to make a delivery around midnight, three males wearing ski masks and hoodies rushed up to the car, according to a police report. One of the suspects had a handgun and forced the driver toward nearby woods, police said.





The 2006 Volkswagon Jetta used for deliveries was not stolen because the thieves could not drive a manual transmission, the victim told officers.





The teen charged in the Rock Hill armed robbery and Chester shooting remains in the custody of S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice.