Rock Hill convict hid in fridge with gun and drugs, video taped torturing dog

By Andrew Dys

March 15, 2019 10:28 AM

Rock Hill, SC

A Rock Hill convict who was found last year hiding in a refrigerator with drugs and a gun, following a standoff with police, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Tevin Danard Anderson, 27, also had posted a video online that showed him torturing dogs with firecrackers.

Anderson pleaded guilty late Thursday to drug, weapons and animal cruelty charges and agreed to a negotiated 10-year sentence, according to court records.

Anderson had narcotic Fentanyl opioid pills in his mouth and was surrounded by cash inside a fridge when a Rock Hill Police Department SWAT team breached a house on Black Street in April 2018, said Aaron Hayes, 16th Circuit assistant solicitor.

Two women and three children had run from the home when Anderson rushed inside as he was being chased by Rock Hill patrol officers. The officers had previous warrants for Anderson’s arrest, Hayes said.

The standoff with police lasted several hours. Police cordoned off several blocks around the home in the 500 block of Black Street until the SWAT team went in and found Anderson in the refrigerator, Hayes said. Officers recovered 290 Fentanyl pills.

Anderson had a gun in his hand when he ran from police after a traffic stop. Police had pending arrest warrants against Anderson for drug offenses in 2017 and 2016 when he was arrested last year, Hayes said.

Anderson also was facing charges at the time from a 2016 incident where he is alleged to have thrown firecrackers at dogs that were chained to a pole. Anderson and others posted a video online, Hayes said.

Anderson has past convictions dating back to 2009 for drugs, failure to stop for police, conspiracy and weapons, court records show.

