‘I will kill you’: Rock Hill grandfather threatened with gun in road rage over speed

Police in Rock Hill are investigating a road rage incident where a grandfather told a driver to slow down and says the driver then pulled a gun and threatened to kill him.

Officers responded to Cedar Grove Lane around 6 p.m. Wednesday, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department. The street is a mainly residential road west of Cherry Road close to the Rock Hill tennis center.

The Rock Hill man told officers his grandchildren were playing outside when a gray or silver sedan with a broken back window sped by at a high speed. The grandfather told officers he shouted at the driver to slow down.

The driver then turned the vehicle around, stopped in the road in front and pointed a handgun at him, according to a police report.

“The driver stated ‘I will kill you’ as he pointed the handgun in his direction and sped off,” the report states.

No shots were fired and no one was hurt, Chavis said.

Another adult witness corroborated the man’s statements to police as several patrol units circulated the area searching for the car and driver. As of Thursday, neither the car or driver had been located, Chavis said.

Anyone with information about a vehicle matching the description is asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7200.