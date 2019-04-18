2 men shot in Chester County, police say. That’s 5 Chester gunshot victims in 11 days

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two men were shot Thursday morning in Chester County just outside the Chester city limits, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting on 4th Street around 1 a.m. in the Eureka Mill neighborhood near Saluda Road and the J.A Cochran Bypass found that two men had been hit by gunfire, said Robert Sprouse, Chester County Sheriff’s Office chief deputy.

A 28-year-old man was shot in the abdomen and taken to a hospital for treatment, according to a sheriff’s office incident report. His condition was unavailable.

Police found a second victim, 31, on 2nd Street who had been shot in the right leg, Sprouse said.

The second victim told officers he was unsure who had shot him before being transported for medical treatment, police said in the incident report.

No arrests have been made. Sprouse declined to comment further except to say the investigation is ongoing.

The shooting in Chester is the second in just over a week that remains unsolved. Three men were shot on Simrill Street in Chester on April 7.

In that case, officers responding to a shooting call found the three men shot, said Chester Police Department Chief Eric Williams.

“We have made strong progress in the investigation,” Williams said.

The State Law Enforcement Division is assisting Chester police with the investigation into the first shooting.





Police have not said if there is any link between the two cases.