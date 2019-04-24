Rock Hill pharmacy near Winthrop University robbed; suspects sought, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man threatened to hurt employees of a Rock Hill pharmacy if he was not given all of the drugstore’s pain pills, police said.

The robbery happened after 1 a.m. Wednesday at the Walgreens on Oakland Avenue, said Capt. Mark Bollinger of Rock Hill Police Department. No employees were hurt, Bollinger said.

The pharmacy is across a Cherry Road intersection from Winthrop University.

The man went into the Walgreens and “demanded all the pain pills” in a written note handed to an employee, an incident report shows.

He threatened violence but a weapon was not seen, police said.

He told the employee “if he did not comply, he would hurt everyone in the store,” the report states.

The employee told him the pain medications were in a locked safe, so he then demanded whatever pills were out, police said. He took about 25 Xanax pills, along with the note he had handed the employee, and fled, police said.

The incident was caught on video surveillance.





No arrests have been made.

Check back for updates.