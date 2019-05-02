York County man, 72, charged with waving gun in Rock Hill I-77 road rage, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A York County man has been arrested after a road rage incident on Interstate 77 in Rock Hill where he is accused of waving a gun at another driver, police said.

The suspect was caught after people apparently followed him during the incident, officers said. However, police said that tactic can be dangerous.

No shots were fired and no one was injured, police said.

William Michael Dial, 72, was charged with pointing and presenting a firearm at a person, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The incident happened around 4 p.m. Wednesday, Chavis said. Officers were called to a business area on Celanese Road near Exit 82 just west of I-77, according to an incident report.

A witness told police of seeing a person in a truck on the highway point a gun at another driver, then the truck exiting the interstate into a parking lot.

Another witness told police she saw the two vehicles cutting each other off several times, an incident report shows. Still another witness told police that she saw the person in the truck waving a firearm while inside his vehicle, the report states.

The interaction between the cars continued off I-77 to the intersection of Riverchase Boulevard and Celanese Road, police said.

The victim told officers that Dial had pointed the gun at him.

Dial was found in a store in the business park, police said. Dial admitted that he waved the gun during the incident. Dial admitted that he waved the gun at a stop light after exiting the highway, police said.

“Dial stated that while on the interstate a white Saturn had cut him off so he got mad and cut him off,” the report states. “Dial stated he did pull out his Kel-Tech .380 and waved it at the driver.”

Police found the gun in a bag on the front seat of Dial’s truck, officers said. The gun was seized as evidence, Chavis said.

Chavis said that the best way for someone to handle any incident where a gun is shown is to call police and let trained officers handle the situation.

“Do not confront anyone who has presented a firearm,” Chavis said. “Call the police and let them handle it.”

Chavis said following someone can be dangerous.

“The closer you are to someone who has presented a firearm, the more at risk you are,” Chavis said.

Dial was released from the Rock Hill jail after posting an $8,000 bond, according to jail officials.