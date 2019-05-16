York Co. carjacking with gun happened in 2002. 17 years later, cops arrest suspect

How do you catch a cold-case criminal? Perhaps with a DNA-based mug shot Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Parabon Nanolabs, a Virginia-based company, uses genetic traits from DNA samples to predict the suspect's physical appearance, including ancestry, hair and eye color. The technology could help police solve cold cases.

Deputies in York County booked a carjacking suspect into jail on Thursday -- 17 years after the crime.

The suspect in the violent crime was taken into custody overnight in South Carolina, down the street from where the crime took place in 2002, near Carowinds just south of the North Carolina state line, police said.

Orlando Menezes Garner, 34, of Charlotte, was served outstanding warrants from the 2002 carjacking and armed robbery, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies on patrol investigated a suspicious vehicle on Terrys Road off Carowinds Boulevard, Faris said. Garner was detained when the deputies found he had outstanding warrants, Faris said.

The cold case arrest is now closed, Faris said.

“Garner was subsequently arrested after deputies learned that Garner had two outstanding arrest warrants for felony carjacking and armed robbery with a deadly weapon dated back from 2002,” Faris said. “This is an example of outstanding police work. The warrants were still active. They had never been served. The case was still open.”

The original carjacking and armed robbery happened at a gas station on Carowinds Boulevard in October of 2002, arrest warrants show. Garner was identified as a suspect and warrants were issued for his arrest.

“The defendant did willfully and unlawfully take by force and intimidation while armed with a silver colored handgun a motor vehicle,” the 2002 arrest warrants state.

Garner is being held at the York County jail without bond, records show.