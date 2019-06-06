Jury finds Chester pastor guilty after wife, mother-in-law shot at Christian store

Judge denies bond for Chester minister accused of attempted murder A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Chester minister who is accused of wounding his mother-in-law as he tried to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore in August. Judge Brian Gibbons said Robert Worthy Senior, 64, is a danger to the comm Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A judge denied bond Wednesday for a Chester minister who is accused of wounding his mother-in-law as he tried to kill his estranged wife at a Christian bookstore in August. Judge Brian Gibbons said Robert Worthy Senior, 64, is a danger to the comm

A Chester County pastor will spend 20 years in prison for shooting his wife and mother-in-law after a jury found him guilty.

Robert Worthy Sr., 66, was found guilty Thursday afternoon of two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a weapon during a violent crime after a four-day trial at the Chester County Courthouse, said 6th Circuit Deputy Solicitor Candice Lively.

Worthy was charged in 2017 with the shootings at a Christian bookstore in downtown Chester. Worthy at the time was an associate minister at a Chester church. The victims who were shot were Worthy’s wife, Vivian, and his mother-in-law, Annie McFadden.

Lively said Worthy’s attack was vicious and violent.

“This was a brazen and violent act that took place in broad daylight on two unsuspecting women in the Christian bookstore where they should have felt safe,” Lively said after the verdict and sentencing. “Worthy took that away from them when he walked into that store, shot at them both and walked out believing he left them for dead.”

Circuit Court Judge Bill McKinnon sentenced Worthy to 20 years after saying in court that Worthy committed a violent crime against an elderly woman in broad daylight.