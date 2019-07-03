‘Syringes in plain view’: Parents of 3 kids at motel charged with neglect, police say

Do you know the signs of child abuse & neglect? Here are 10 things to look for The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The South Carolina Department of Social Services lists numerous signs of child abuse and neglect. Here are 10 signs to look for if you suspect a school-aged child is being abused.

The mother and father of three children were arrested for neglect after police found the kids in motel room that had drugs and syringes, officers said.

Michael Bradford Mitchell, 44; and Kayla Mitchell, 23, each face three counts of unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person, according to Rock Hill Police Department records.

Michael Mitchell also is charged with trespassing, records show. Kayla Mitchell is charged with illegal possession of prescription drugs, according to arrest records.

Officers were called to a motel on Springdale Road Monday after reports of yelling in the room, according to a police incident report. Michael Mitchell refused to leave the room, officers said.

Inside the motel room responding officers found a mess and drug paraphernalia, the report stated.

“Officers noticed multiple uncapped and used syringes in plain view in the bathroom and in the main room,” the report stated.

Police also seized doses of a narcotic painkiller from the mother’s purse, the report stated.

Rock Hill police called the S.C. Department of Social Services. DSS agents took the three children into emergency protective custody.

The ages of the children were not released.

A conviction for child neglect carries a potential of up to 10 years in prison under South Carolina law.

Both Kayla Mitchell and Michael Bradford Mitchell remain in the York County jail. Kayla Mitchell’s bond was set at $310,000, jail records show. Michael Bradford Mitchell’s bond was set at $300,000.