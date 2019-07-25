Police search Lancaster home for murder suspect, officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Lancaster County Sheriff deputies searched a home early Thursday for a man charged in the killing of a Monroe, N.C., woman.

Doug Barfield, spokesperson for the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, said deputies searched the home looking for Byron Blair Watkins, 25. He is wanted by the Monroe Police Department on multiple charges, including first-degree murder, Barfield said.

Multiple law enforcement agencies are looking for Watkins near the North Carolina and South Carolina border, according to The State newspaper. Lancaster County deputies expanded their search -- which also included a helicoptor -- to the surrounding area after they completed their search of the home.

Barfield said the home, located in the northern end of Lancaster County near the North Carolina border, belongs to relatives of Watkins. Barfield also said the home is not connected to the homicide.

Deputies did not find Watkins in the home, Barfield said.

The Monroe, N.C., Police Department asked the Lancaster sheriff’s office to search the home early Thursday morning, Barfield said.

Watkins is one of two men facing charges of first degree murder in the death of Lucero Sosa Capote of Monroe. She had five children, The State reports.

The Monroe Police Department told The State Watkins and an accomplice broke into Capote’s home on July 12 at 4:40 a.m. to rob her. Capote was home with her children and was shot during an altercation, according to the State. Two of the children received minor injuries during the incident, The State reports.

Police arrested Watkins’ alleged partner, 19-year-old Antwan David Sturdivant, Wednesday, according to The State. Sturdivant is charged with first degree murder, robbery, assault and burglary, The State reports.

When located, Watkins will be charged with first degree murder, burglary, robbery, assault on a child under 12, and gun offenses, police told The State.

Watkins is described as a white male with tattoos on his face, neck, arms and other parts of his body, according to The State.

Police are asking that people call 911 immediately if Watkins is seen.