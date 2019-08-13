Charlotte man charged in Rock Hill home invasion where 3 children were threatened

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

A Charlotte man has been arrested and charged in a case were three children were threatened during a Rock Hill home invasion, police said.

Donn Trey Ingram, 25, is charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, kidnapping, and conspiracy, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

Ingram is one of three masked men charged with holding three female children at gunpoint in April at a home in the Boyd Hill neighborhood of Rock Hill, Chavis said.

The incident happened around 6:30 a.m. April 30, when the three children were getting ready for school, police said. The suspects entered the home through a back door and forced the three children into a bedroom, a police incident report said.

The suspects said, “Don’t move or I’ll shoot you,” according to statements from the children to police.

The girls fled to a neighbor’s home after the incident, officers said. The suspects stole money from a safe in the house, police said.

Detectives had been working the case for months, Chavis said.

“The investigation remains ongoing as we seek to identify and arrest the other individuals involved in this crime,” Chavis said.

Under South Carolina law, Ingram could face up to life in a South Carolina prison if convicted for the home invasion in York County.

Ingram’s last known address was Lynn Circle in Charlotte, police said.

Ingram was found in Charlotte, then brought back to York County where he was served arrest warrants Tuesday.

In previous convictions in South Carolina for felony shoplifting offenses, Ingram gave officials home addresses for Rock Hill and Lancaster, court records show.

Lancaster County deputies also have pending warrants against Ingram for drug possession and failure to stop for a blue light, said Doug Barfield, Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

Ingram is being held at the York County jail without bond.