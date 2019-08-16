Man shot in Rock Hill after drive-by threats; suspect sought, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Rock Hill man was shot outside a home Thursday night, police said.

The victim was found at Piedmont Medical Center around 10 p.m., according to Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis.

The victim’s name and age were not released. His wounds to the abdomen are not believed to be life-threatening, Chavis said.

The victim told police that a man in a Corvette car had pulled up to the home on Harrison Street near downtown Rock Hill and made drive-by threats, according to an incident report from the shooting. The suspect then returned and fired several shots, hitting the victim.

The suspect then fled, according to police.

Another set of officers was dispatched to the area after police received reports of shots fired, a second incident report stated

More officers went to the Harrison Street home with a forensics team and were able to retrieve a bullet inside the house, along with shell casings outside, according to reports.

No arrests have been made. The shooting remains under investigation as police look for a suspect, Chavis said.

The shooting was the second in York County in a 24-hour period. On Wednesday night two 16-year-old victims were shot outside an apartment complex in Fort Mill.