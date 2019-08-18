Union County man charged with killing daughter at his home near Wesley Chapel

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A Union County man has been charged with murder after he confessed to killing his daughter at his home Sunday morning in a neighborhood near Wesley Chapel, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua Lee Burgess, 32, walked into the sheriff’s office lobby at 9:24 a.m. Sunday and told a dispatcher he was there to turn himself in, according to a Union County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The dispatcher asked for his name and started to search through active arrest warrants, but Burgess said he didn’t have an arrest warrant.

Instead, he said he had just killed his 15-year-old daughter, Zaria Joshalyn Burgess, according to the sheriff’s office. He talked about where investigators could find her body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies responded to Burgess’ home in the 5100 block of Hampton Meadows Road, where they found the girl dead inside, said spokesman Tony Underwood.

She had been visiting Burgess’ home over the weekend, according to the sheriff’s office.

Burgess appeared in court for the first time Monday morning, and officials there said he strangled his daughter and cut her throat, WSOC reported.

Investigators seized a variety of items from the home and are continuing to investigate, according to the sheriff’s office. The killing is believed to be an isolated incident.