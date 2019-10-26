Man found shot dead in a car as Charlotte’s homicide toll rises to 90, police say

A 25-year-old man was found dead of a gunshot wound in a car Friday night, as Charlotte’s 2019 homicide toll rose to 90, police said.

Officers found Tydarrien Ford in a car on Custer Street just before 8 p.m., according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

That’s off LaSalle Street and near Catherine Simmons Avenue and Beatties Ford Road in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood in north Charlotte.

Ford was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police found a second person with a gunshot wound in the road on Catherine Simmons Avenue but said they didn’t know if the shootings were related.

Police were responding to a “deadly weapon” call for service, according to the news release.

Police said they will release the second person’s name after contacting the family.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CMPD homicide unit at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

2nd killing in 24 hours

Friday’s killing was the second in 24 hours in Charlotte.

Late Thursday, police found a man fatally shot in a neighborhood just north of uptown.

On Saturday, police identified him as 29-year-old Mario Witherspoon.

Police found the man in the 1700 block of Rush Wind Drive in the Double Oaks community, The Charlotte Observer previously reported . That’s northeast of where Interstate 77 and Brookshire Freeway intersect.

Witherspoon was found in the backyard of a home and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

No one has been arrested in that case.

Investigators believe Witherspoon was shot elsewhere in the neighborhood and “ran into the backyard of the home to get help,” according to TV station WSOC.