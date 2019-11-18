Employee at Rock Hill child behavior health site grabbed, threw patient, police say

An employee at a behavior treatment center for children in Rock Hill was arrested Friday for throwing a patient, police said.

Nolan Dexter Williams, 51, was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, said Lt. Michael Chavis of Rock Hill Police Department.

A police report was filed Nov. 7 after the child reported that Williams grabbed, shoved and threw the juvenile to the ground, Chavis said.

The child was injured, Chavis said.

Williams was an employee at New Hope Carolinas at the time of the incident, Chavis said.

Detectives reviewed video of the incident and arrested Williams after an investigation, Chavis said.

Unlawful conduct toward a child is a felony in South Carolina that can carry a potential sentence of up to 10 years in prison for a conviction.

The law states it is illegal for anyone who has “charge or custody of a child, or who is responsible for the welfare of a child, to place the child at unreasonable risk of harm affecting the child’s life, physical or mental health.“

The law also states it is illegal to “cause to be done unlawfully or maliciously any bodily harm to the child so that the life or health of the child is endangered or likely to be endangered.”

New Hope Carolinas is located on Sedgewood Drive in Rock Hill. New Hope Carolinas offers residential treatment and behavioral healthcare, according to its website.

New Hope Carolinas executive director Sam Phifer said in a written statement to The Herald the center could not comment on the incident or the employee, based on confidentiality laws.

“Due to privacy laws, we are unable to discuss the care and treatment of any patient, or specific personnel matters related to any current or former employee,” Phifer said in the statement. “ New Hope Carolinas prides itself on providing quality care and treatment. We carefully select, and thoroughly train and supervise our employees. Patient safety is our first responsibility. Therefore, if we suspect any employee misconduct, we take swift action to protect the patient and hold the employee accountable. We work closely with law enforcement and any other agencies to ensure appropriate measures are taken in accordance with state law and best practice.”

Williams was released from the York County Detention Center after posting a $5,000 bond, according to jail records.