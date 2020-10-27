1 dead in York County shooting between Clover and NC state line, officials say

One person is dead after a shooting in York County, officials said.

The shooting happened before midnight Monday night between Clover and the North Carolina state line, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol, detectives and forensics responded to the scene off Bowling Green Drive, deputies said.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the gender or name of the victim.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.