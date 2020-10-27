Rock Hill Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime

1 dead in York County shooting between Clover and NC state line, officials say

York County, SC

One person is dead after a shooting in York County, officials said.

The shooting happened before midnight Monday night between Clover and the North Carolina state line, according to the York County Sheriff’s Office.

Patrol, detectives and forensics responded to the scene off Bowling Green Drive, deputies said.

No arrests have been made as the investigation continues, York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said.

The York County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the gender or name of the victim.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

No other details have been released.

This is a developing story.

Related stories from Rock Hill Herald
Profile Image of Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service