SC inmates indicted for murder and mayhem in 2018 Lee prison riot that left 7 dead

Indictments were announced Thursday morning against 29 South Carolina state prison inmates in the 2018 prison riot that left seven inmates dead and 22 injured.

The indictments, in a case code-named “Yard Work,” were announced by S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson and Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling, contained charges of murder against three inmates.

In addition to murder, the more than 70 charges against the inmates included conspiracy, assault and battery by mob, and prisoners carrying a weapon, according to the indictments. Officials indicated, but did not say directly, that more indictments might be forthcoming.

One of the inmates charged was Michael Juan Smith, who is known for shooting and paralyzing a University of South Carolina student on a crowded street in 2013 in Five Points, Wilson said. Smith is charged with assault and battery by mob.

Revenge for the killing of one inmate was a major force in sparking the riot, officials said.

Inmates killed in the riot were Eddie Casey Gaskins, Damonte Rivera, Joshua Jenkins, Cornelius McClary, Michael Milledge, Corey Scott and Raymond Angelo Scott.

Cell phone communication between inmates and others led to the “mob riot,” Wilson said in a press conference.

The indictments come out of the State Grand Jury, which has statewide jurisdiction in crimes, Wilson said.

Stirling, who for years has crusaded for using available technology that would jam cell phones within state prisons, said, “The reason we are here today is because of these cell phones... which are essentially a weapon in inmates’ hands.” Federal regulations prevent state prison systems from using the jamming technology, he said.

Third Circuit Solicitor Ernest “Chip” Finney III said the investigation was “a very complicated case. You can imagine investigating a crime scene inside a prison.... the first thing these criminals did was destroy the video taping system so there wouldn’t be evidence.”

The Lee Correctional Institution, located in Bishopville, is in Lee County, one of the counties within Finney’s jurisdiction. Most, if not all, of the prosecutions will be handled in connection with Finney’s office.

When details behind the indictments are made more public in court hearings and possible trials, that information will likely yield the fullest picture yet of what happened during the riot.

The eight hours of chaos, mayhem and killings at the Lee County Correctional Institution in early April 2018 turned out to be nation’s deadliest riot in nearly 25 years.

After the riot, prison officials blamed the riot on gangs, money and cell phones.

According to the S.C. Department of Corrections website, Lee Correctional Institution was and remains a high-security prison primarily to house violent offenders with longer sentences and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems.

Housing at Lee consists of single and double cells, and all perimeters are double-fenced with extensive electronic surveillance, according to the department.

Investigating agencies in the case included State Law Enforcement Division, the SC Department of Corrections’ Division of Police Services, the Third Circuit Solicitor’s Office, and the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The cases will be prosecuted by Attorney General’s State Grand Jury Division along with Special Assistant Third Circuit Solicitor R. Knox McMahon, a retired state judge, and Special Assistant Third Circuit Solicitor Barney Giese, a retired 5th Judicial Circuit Solicitor from Columbia.

NOTE: Indictments were announced at an 11:30 a.m. press conference. This story is an initial bulletin and will be updated.