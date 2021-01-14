York County law enforcement, elected leaders staying alert to threats, hate groups

York County law enforcement officials and political leaders say there have not been any threats from extremist or hate groups since the violence at the hands of domestic terrorists on Jan. 6 at the U.S. capitol. However, police officials said they are continuing to collect information as the presidential inauguration and MLK holiday approach.

Additionally, some Black elected leaders say they have concerns that the anti-government insurrection in Washington has the potential for local problems over racial and ideological hatred.

Sheriff: No local intelligence of hate group activity

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson said his deputies have no information that any individuals or groups have ties to the capitol violence.

“We have not uncovered any information or intelligence of anything locally,” Tolson said in a telephone interview with The Herald Wednesday. “We are being vigilant and guarded.”

Tolson declined to give specifics about security at such public government places at the Moss Justice Center in York, but assured the public that his office is aware of unrest in Washington and other potential problems purportedly aimed at seats of government across the country.

“We do have manpower and resources available to respond to protests should they arise in the county,” Tolson said.

There were some public safety concerns in 2017 when there were public protests because a Confederate Flag was not placed back in the renovated York County Courthouse in downtown York. There also were public events denouncing police brutality after the death of George Floyd in 2020, Tolson said. There were no problems at any of those events, Tolson said.

Tolson himself was a featured speaker at the 2020 peaceful unity rally against police brutality in York.

“By and large the people of York County have acted in a reasonable and legal manner and that’s something we all can be proud of,” Tolson said.

York County does have a decades-old history of marches and rallies of the Ku Klux Klan and other hate groups. However, in recent years there has not been activity from the Klan or any other hate or extremist groups, Tolson said.

The Washington violence targeted elected officials and the seat of government at the hands of rioters and insurrectionists who wrongly claimed the election of Joe Biden over Donald Trump was illegally stolen.

Sixteenth Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett, whose office prosecutes criminal cases, said he is unaware of any concerns locally concerning public buildings or public officials.

“I have every confidence that local law enforcement can and will handle any issue that comes up,” Brackett said.

In 2015, Brackett vacated the 1961 convictions of Rock Hill Friendship Nine peaceful civil rights protesters. Brackett stated in 2015 that African-Americans in that era were treated wrongly and illegally.

The York County Courthouse, York County administrative center, and elections office all are inside the York city limits. York Police Department Chief Andy Robinson said his department will be alert to any concerns even if those concerns turn out not to be credible.

Tolson, Robinson, and Lt. Michael Chavis from the Rock Hill Police Department said communication continues between local law enforcement departments and state and federal police officials.

Concerns over extremist hatred toward African-Americans

State Law Enforcement Division officials said earlier this week there will be increased security and safety around the state capitol in Columbia leading up to inauguration on Jan. 20. Additionally, Monday is a federal and statewide holiday in South Carolina honoring the late civil rights legend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Many cities, including York, hold annual MLK activities.

Some people carrying Confederate flags were seen inside the U.S. capitol during the insurrection, riot and violence. For many in South Carolina, especially African-Americans, the Confederate Flag is a symbol of hate, and threats toward people of color.

The Confederate Flag often has been used by the KKK and other extremist and hate groups.

S.C. Rep. John King, D-Rock Hill, said he is concerned about safety after the Washington violence. King is the sole African-American member of the York County legislative delegation and a statewide leader of the S.C. General Assembly Black Caucus.

King said he received death threats in 2015 when the legislature voted to remove the Confederate Flag from the South Carolina Statehouse dome.

“I am nervous,” King said. “These people in Washington have shown a capacity and willingness for violence.”

King said he has concerns for safety and security at voter registrations and elections offices, because the violent rioters targeted election results.

“We have to worry about safety at the county and even city levels,” King said.

King said as a Black person in elected office, he has concerns for the safety of other people of color in elected positions and in the public view.

“We have seen that there is some hatred out there for people of color,” King said.

William “Bump” Roddey, the sole African-American on the York County Council, said the violent behavior of the Washington rioters showed the worst reaction that some can have to elections. Roddey said he has had discussions with several people about reactions to council decisions and votes.

“What would happen if someone didn’t like one of the decisions of the county council right here in York County?” Roddey said.

Roddey said he has had discussions with law enforcement and is not aware of any local concerns. But the Washington actions showed that some can act violently.

“Nothing good can ever come out of the type of behavior we saw in Washington,” Roddey said.