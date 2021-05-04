More than a year after Midlands teen was killed, help needed to find the shooter

It has been more than a year since a 17-year-old’s body was found at an abandoned Midlands home, and no arrests have been made.

On Tuesday, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asked for help in its investigation into the death of Antwan Dukes.

The Sumter teenager’s body was found on Wilder Street on January 20, 2020, the sheriff’s office said. That’s near Manning Avenue, about 3 miles from downtown Sumter.

Dukes had been shot and died at the scene, Sumter County Coroner Robbie Baker said after an autopsy at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

A funeral service for the Sumter High School senior was held on Jan. 25, 2020 at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, according to Dukes’ obituary.

More than 15 months later, there is still no word on a shooter, or shooters, and a motive for the homicide.

Dukes’ mother, Angela Dukes, said “Someone killed my baby,” in a Facebook post.

In January of this year, she hosted a balloon release in Antwan’s memory, and has remained active on social media seeking justice for her son.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC, or submit an online tip.

There is a $4,500 reward for information that could lead to an arrest, according to the sheriff’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

