Person found stabbed to death in southeast Charlotte late Saturday, CMPD says

A person was fatally stabbed late Saturday in southeast Charlotte, police said.

The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. in the 4800 block of Doris Avenue, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a news release.

Officers responded to a call for an assault with a deadly weapon and found a person with a stab wound, CMPD said. The victim died at the scene, police said.

Police haven’t publicly identified the victim or said if there is any suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident should call CMPD at 704-432-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Profile Image of Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson is a city government and politics reporter for The Herald, covering York, Chester and Lancaster counties. Cailyn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked at The Pilot and The News and Observer.
