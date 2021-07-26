Two Columbia men going to prison after drug bust, prosecutor says

Two Columbia men are going to federal prison for years following a drug bust, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jamil Shamond Brennan, 26, and Tevin Brosia, 27, pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting the possession with intent to distribute and distribution of cocaine base, acting U.S. Attorney Rhett DeHart said Monday in a news release.

The Columbia men were arrested after setting up a drug deal and selling crack cocaine to an undercover officer, according to the release.

On Feb. 25, 2020, the undercover officer bought 25.7 grams of crack cocaine outside a residence in Columbia, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said.

Brennan supplied the crack cocaine; and Brosia was the middleman for the sale, according to the release.

Senior U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie sentenced Brennan to more than 9 years in prison (110 months), while Brosia was sentenced to more than 11 years in prison (140 months), the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. There is no parole in the federal system.

Additionally, once they are released from federal prison both Brennan and Brosia are ordered to serve a six-year term of supervision, according to the release.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the Richland County Sheriff’s Department, and the Columbia Police Department.