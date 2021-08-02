63-year-old man died in fire at Rock Hill home over the weekend, officials say

A 63-year-old man died in a fire in Rock Hill South Carolina on Rock Grove Avenue over the weekend. The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

A 63-year-old man died in a house fire in Rock Hill over the weekend, officials said.

Fire personnel responded Saturday to a fire at a home on Rock Grove Avenue, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said. When they arrived, fire personnel found Jerome Heath, of Rock Hill, dead inside, Gast said.

Gast did not say if Heath was a residence of the home.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Check back for updates.