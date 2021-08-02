Crime

63-year-old man died in fire at Rock Hill home over the weekend, officials say

A 63-year-old man died in a fire in Rock Hill South Carolina on Rock Grove Avenue over the weekend. The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
A 63-year-old man died in a house fire in Rock Hill over the weekend, officials said.

Fire personnel responded Saturday to a fire at a home on Rock Grove Avenue, York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said. When they arrived, fire personnel found Jerome Heath, of Rock Hill, dead inside, Gast said.

Gast did not say if Heath was a residence of the home.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Profile Image of Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson
Cailyn Derickson is a city government and politics reporter for The Herald, covering York, Chester and Lancaster counties. Cailyn graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. She has previously worked at The Pilot and The News and Observer.
