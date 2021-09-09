Rock Hill couple robbed at gunpoint outside home, police say

A Rock Hill couple was robbed at gunpoint outside a home Thursday morning, police said.

A wallet and purse were stolen, but no one was injured, according to police.

A man with a gun confronted the male victim outside a Graham Street home around 5:30 a.m. and said “do not move” as the victim was hooking a trailer to a truck, said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.

The area is off Dave Lyle Boulevard, west of Anderson Road.

The suspect took the victim’s wallet then pointed the gun at a woman as she came out of the house, Chavis said. The woman’s purse was stolen before the suspect fled on foot.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police patrol officers and detectives responded. The suspect is described as a male in his 40s wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt.

No arrests have been made.