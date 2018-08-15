See heartwarming first day of school performance from Clover School District teachers

Want a glimpse of what Fort Mill School District's third high school will look like? Check out this simulated flyover of Catawba Ridge High School. Please note that this is a representation and the design may be subject to some adjustments. The ne
The York school district’s summer reading camp for rising third and fourth graders challenged students who were reading under grade level to improve their writing, research and comprehension skills, said Lisa Beck, literacy coach for Jefferson Ele
Several teachers and staff members of Riverwalk Academy, a public charter school in Rock Hill, have said they learned in June they would not have a job next year. They say the news came after many questions were raised regarding contracts.
Rock Hill's three high schools put a new rule into place Jan. 1 that automatically makes student-athletes transferring within the district ineligible for school sports for a year, pending appeal to a five-member panel. Community members voiced the
After marching to Tillman Hall in the September 2016 file video, Winthrop University students in Rock Hill said they are sad, fearful and "full of rage" over recent police shootings of black men, and said they want the current climate of police br
Students at Rock Hill's Ebenezer Avenue Elementary School learned running, jumping, throwing, dodging and other football drills Friday morning during the Carolina Panthers' Play 60 Camp. The camp, staffed by volunteers, simulates an NFL training c
Old Pointe Elementary in Rock Hill opened the first Ben Carson Reading Room in South Carolina with a $15,000 grant funded by contributions from Domtar. The room, stocked with thousands of books, is a place where children can enjoy reading.