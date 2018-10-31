Rock Hill elementary school principal kisses ‘smelly’ goat for good cause

York Road Elementary School Principal Patrick Robinson kissed a goat Wednesday on the playground.

It was for a good cause.

Robinson won, or lost, depending on the point of view, a competition sponsored by the York Road Parent-Teacher Association. Students donated spare change during lunch, putting the money in the jar of the staff member they wanted to see kiss the goat.

The staff member’s jar with the most money had to kiss the goat. The $400 raised will support teacher grants through the PTA, according to the school.

Robinson was up against the school’s counselor, music teacher, physical education teacher, art teacher and a kindergarten teacher. His efforts to convince students to target P.E. teacher Michael Joslin were unsuccessful.

“Early on Coach Joslin was in the lead,” Robinson said. “I got the kids trying to keep him in the lead. I even offered them extra recess, but it didn’t work.”

Robinson, who admits he is a bit of a germaphobe, said he planned to use hand sanitizer on his hands and face soon after the celebration.

“The goat was a little bit smelly,” Robinson said. “I thought the goat would be all bathed up and maybe have a ribbon in her hair and some perfume and be cleaned up for me, but no. This is an outdoor goat that smelled like a barn.”

Even so, Robinson said he was happy to support the cause.

“Raising money is a hard thing to do in any school,” he said. “Our PTA has worked so hard.”