Fort Mill approves 2019-20 school calendar. Here are the highlights.

By Amanda Harris

February 20, 2019 12:48 PM

The Fort Mill school district has approved the 2019-20 calendar.
The Fort Mill school district has approved the 2019-20 calendar. Tracy Kimball Herald file photo
FORT MILL, SC

Fort Mill students will start their 2019-20 school year on Aug. 19.

The Fort Mill school board approved the calendar during its Tuesday meeting.

Because of the state-mandated start date of no earlier than Aug. 19, fall high school exams will not be completed before winter break, the district said.

“Under this mandate, the district would be forced to reduce instruction time in the first semester to 85 days in order to complete the semester before winter break. In order to prevent shortened instruction time, the district elected to continue the semester after winter break to create a more balanced instructional calendar,” the district said in a statement.

The highlights

  • Spring break, April 6-10, aligns with the rest of York County’s districts.
  • First day for students is Aug. 19 and the last day is June 4, 2020.
  • Graduation is tentatively set for June 5, 2020, but not finalized.

At the end of last year, Rock Hill school district approved school calendars for 2019-20 and 2020-21.

