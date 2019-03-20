Fort Mill to welcome knights, otters and coyotes with new schools

The Fort Mill school district soon will welcome the Knights, the Otters and the Coyotes.

The school board approved Tuesday names and mascots for the district’s 10th and 11th elementary schools and the sixth middle school.

The new school opening off of Mason’s Bend Road has been named Kings Town Elementary, home of the Knights.

The name takes inspiration from King Hagler, the Catawba Chieftain who lived in Fort Mill in the 1700s, according to the district.

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to The Herald

River Trail Elementary School, where students will cheer for the Otters, is on the Fort Mill Southern Bypass south of the new Catawba Ridge High School.

Natural features, trails and the local river otter were factors in choosing the school’s name and mascot, according to the district.

Forest Creek Middle School, near the Catawba Ridge on Whites Road, pays homage to the area’s coyote population.

Kings Town and River Trail Elementary are set to open for the 2020-’21 school year. Forest Creek will serve students starting in 2021-’22.

Fort Mill continues to add schools due to the area’s growth. The three new schools are funded through a $190 million bond referendum voters approved in 2018.