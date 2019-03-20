Fort Mill names principals for newest elementary schools, set to open in 2020

Fort Mill’s newest elementary schools now have their leaders.

Jocelyn Young will lead Kings Town Elementary School. Peter Olinger was chosen as principal for River Trail Elementary School. Both schools open for the 2020 school year.

Young is the current principal of Fort Mill Elementary School. She has been with the district since 1999, starting as a fifth-grade teacher, according to the Fort Mill school district.

Young became an assistant principal at Fort Mill Elementary in 2011 and was named principal in 2015. She earned her master of education in curriculum and instruction from Winthrop University and holds a master of arts in school administration from Gardner-Webb University.

Olinger currently leads Springfield Elementary School. He joined Fort Mill in 2002 as a seventh and eighth grade teacher at Gold Hill Middle School, according to the district.

Olinger was named an assistant principal in 2007 at Orchard Park Elementary School. He also was an assistant principal at Pleasant Knoll Elementary School before taking his current role in 2011.

Olinger graduated from Winthrop University with a bachelor of arts in history and secondary education. He earned a master of education in educational leadership from the University of South Carolina, according to the Fort Mill school district.

“We are very excited to announce these two principal positions,” said Fort Mill Superintendent Chuck Epps. “Ms. Young and Mr. Olinger’s years of experience and familiarity with our district culture will provide a strong foundation for these two new schools as they join our Fort Mill family. This is especially important at the elementary level as we start new students on the path to a successful education.”

The Fort Mill school board also approved Tuesday names and mascots for the new schools.

Kings Town Elementary, opening off of Mason’s Bend Road, is the home of the Knights. Students at River Trail Elementary School, on the Fort Mill Southern Bypass south, will root for the Otters.

The two elementary schools, along with a middle school, are funded through a $190 million bond voters passed in 2018.