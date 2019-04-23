A Clover elementary school celebrates familiar face as new leader

Griggs Road Elementary School has a new leader.

Nicole Thompson, who has served as the school’s assistant principal for two years, has been chosen to lead the school, according to the Clover school district.

The school’s current principal, Kenda Cook, is retiring.

“Ms. Thompson has a proven track record in the district. She has served as an assistant principal at the elementary, middle and high school levels,” Clover superintendent Sheila Quinn said in a statement. “Her creativity, positive energy, strong work ethic and instructional vision for helping students achieve their highest potential has been evident in every position she has served.”

Thompson joined the Clover school district in 1998 as an English teacher at Clover High School. She also coached girls varsity basketball, according to the district.

Thompson became assistant principal at Clover High School before moving into the same role at Oakridge Middle School.

At Oakridge, Thompson was named the 2017 South Carolina Middle-Level Assistant Principal of the Year by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators, according to the district.

Thompson is a native of York County and a graduate of York Comprehensive High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in secondary education at Newberry College and a master’s at University of Pheonix.

“I would first like to thank Mrs. Cook for her dedication and commitment to Griggs Road students and families,” Thompson said in a statement. “Her guidance and leadership have played an instrumental role in the success of our students. I am honored to follow in her footsteps to serve as the next principal of Griggs Road.

“The commitment of the staff to provide a purposeful, quality education in a friendly, student-centered environment is inspiring. I am committed to Griggs Road students, staff and families, and I am excited for the opportunities and adventures that lie ahead.”