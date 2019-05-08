New principals named, leadership changes announced for Fort Mill elementary schools

The Fort Mill school board named Adam Fantone (left) the new principal of Springfield Elementary School. The board chose Jad Griffin (right) as principal of Fort Mill Elementary School. Fort Mill school district

Fort Mill has two new elementary school leaders.

Fort Mill school board on May 7 named Adam Fantone as the new principal of Springfield Elementary School and Jad Griffin as principal of Fort Mill Elementary School.

Fantone replaces Peter Ollinger, who is leaving Springfield to lead River Trail Elementary School.

Fantone has a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education from Mount Union College and a master’s from the California University of Pennsylvania’s K-12 principal program, according to Fort Mill school district.

Fantone has 14 years of education experience. He joined Fort Mill in 2010 as a teacher at Orchard Park Elementary School. Fantone also taught at Doby’s Bridge Elementary School, where he now serves as assistant principal.

He was named the 2014-15 Doby’s Bridge Teacher of the Year.

Fantone also led the district’s lunch and learn program as a summer camp program leader, according to the school district.

At Fort Mill Elementary, Griffin replaces Jocelyn Young, who was named principal of Kings Town Elementary School.

Griffin earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Winthrop University and holds a master of science in educational leadership from Western Governor’s University, according to the school district.

In his 11 years in education, Griffin has taught fifth grade at Riverview and Pleasant Knoll elementary schools. He also was assistant principal at Indian Land Elementary.

In 2015, Griffin was named assistant principal of Fort Mill Elementary, according to the school district.

“We are pleased to announce Mr. Fantone and Mr. Griffin as new principals in our district,” Superintendent Dr. Chuck Epps said in a statement. “They are both great examples of the leaders being developed in our district and will help continue the outstanding level of education at both schools.”

The changes are effective in the 2020-21 school year.