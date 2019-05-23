Clover school district calls for tax increases, teacher pay raise in 2019-20

The scene at SC State House on May 1 as thousands of teachers rally An estimated 7,000 teachers rallied on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the South Carolina State House to call on lawmakers to increase their pay and approve reforms that improve the state’s public schools. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An estimated 7,000 teachers rallied on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at the South Carolina State House to call on lawmakers to increase their pay and approve reforms that improve the state’s public schools.

Teacher pay raises and a tax increase are included in Clover school district’s 2019-2020 proposed budget.





A public hearing for the $92 million budget is at 6 p.m. June 3 at Clover school district office, 604 Bethel St.

The tax increase will amount to $24 more a year on a $100,000 business, according to the district.

Tax increases only apply to businesses, non-owner occupied homes and rental properties.

Act 388, South Carolina’s property tax reform measure, replaced tax on primary homes with a one-time sales tax increase on retail purchases to support school operations.





South Carolina lawmakers gave final approval Tuesday to a $9.3 billion state budget that includes a 4% pay raise for teachers and sets the starting teacher salary at $35,000, reports The State newspaper. Gov. Henry McMaster still needs to sign the budget into law.

A Clover teacher with no experience and a bachelor’s degree makes $36,160 for 2018-’19, according to the district salary schedule.

Clover schools’ proposed budget highlights include:

Clover received more than $2 million in requests related to school needs, new hires and maintenance.

Along with a state-mandated 4% raise and step increase for teachers, Clover has proposed step increases and a 4% raise for all eligible employees.

The state will provide Clover $1.8 million for the 4% raise for teachers, according to the school district.

The total cost for employee salary increases is $3.8 million.

The Rock Hill school district and York Preparatory Academy, a public charter school in Rock Hill, have also raised starting teacher pay for 2019-’20.





Rock Hill is proposing a tax increase to help fund its 2019-’20 needs, which includes raising the first-year teacher salary to a minimum of $39,899.





York Prep approved raising new teacher pay to $40,000.